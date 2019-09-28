Dalit Teen Raped In UP, Neighbour Arrested: Police

The accused has been arrested. (Representational)

A 16-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour in Karari area in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night and the accused Mustaqueem has been arrested, Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gupta said.

According to the complaint registered by the alleged victim's family members, the accused entered their house last night by jumping over the wall and raped the girl.

He also threatened the girl of consequences and fled from the spot, it said.

A case has been registered against the accused, and the girl has been sent for medical examination, police said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.