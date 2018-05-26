Dalit Family In UP Alleges Harassment, Threatens To Convert Santosh Kori alleged that members of an upper caste family, with intention to grab his house, had attacked his family for the sixth time on Thursday.

A Dalit family in Uttar Pradesh's Tendura village on Friday threatened to leave Hinduism, alleging repeated harassment by members of an upper caste.



The head of the Dalit family, Santosh Kori, met Ballia additional district magistrate (ADM) Gangaram Gupta and additional superintendent of police (ASP) Lal Bharat Kumar Pal, and submitted a complaint to the officers on Friday.



In his complaint, Santosh Kori alleged that members of an upper caste family, with intention to grab his house, had attacked his family for the sixth time on Thursday.



There was no male member present during the incident and four women were injured, he claimed.



Mr Kori alleged that a sub-inspector at the Oran police Chowki had not taken his complaint.



The same group of people has also grabbed houses of some other Dalit families and his was the only house left in the area, he said.



He has threatened to convert to some other religion with his family of 24, if immediate action was not taken against the group and the police officer.



The ADM and the ASP said that the inquiry into the matter has been handed over to the Baberu circle officer and strict action will be taken against the culprit.



They said atrocities against Dalits will not be allowed.



Last month, 450 Dalits, including a family whose four members were allegedly flogged by cow vigilantes in Gujarat's Una, converted to Buddhism. More than a thousand Dalits participated in the event in Saurashtra region, where cow vigilantes had allegedly flogged seven Dalits for skinning the carcass of a cow in July 2016.



