Criminal Wanted For Over 24 Cases Arrested From UP By Haryana Police

The Special Task Force of Haryana Police has arrested a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1.5 lakh on him, police said.

Pradeep Lohar alias Kala, a resident of Badala in Hisar was involved in as many as 24 cases of murder, dacoity and loot. Absconding since 2017, he was arrested from Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Acting on a tip off that Lohar was roaming in Noida's sector 23 with the intention to commit a crime, an STF team reached the spot and arrested the criminal who was also wanted in Delhi, they added.

According to police, Lohar had killed his accomplice Pradeep Jamwadi and his mother after a case was registered against him at police station Civil Lines in Hisar.

He also used Facebook as a tool to spread fear among people, police said, adding that they would seek his remand from the court.

During interrogation, Lohar is likely to spill the beans on his involvement in other cases, they said.