Crackers Worth 50 Lakh Seized From Illegal Factory Operating In UP Clinic

The owner of the clinic has been arrested, police said. (Representational)

An illegal firecracker unit operating in a homeopathic clinic was busted in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district on Wednesday and crackers worth Rs 50 lakh were seized, police said.

The men present at the clinic, which has now been sealed, did not possess any license to manufacture and sell fire crackers. The owner of the clinic has been arrested, police said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nand Prakash Maurya led the police team to the shop.

There have been incidents of illegal cracker manufacturing and stockpiling in the state in the past few weeks. A dozen people have been killed in incidents related to them.