Couple Paraded Naked And Filmed In Rajasthan, Two Arrested

Two people have been arrested for assaulting the couple, police said. (Representational)

The Udaipur Police has arrested two people for allegedly assaulting a couple and parading them naked in a village near Rajasthan, as the locals were against their relationship.

A video of the same was filmed and circulated on the social media yesterday.

"A case has been registered and two people have been arrested. Further investigation underway," Udaipur, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Harsh Ratnoo told news agency ANI.

In April 2017, a young man and a woman were mercilessly beaten, tortured and paraded naked in a Rajasthan village because they had eloped.

The 20-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and brutalised with a stick.

18 people were arrested, including fathers of the man and woman, after videos of the attack went viral.