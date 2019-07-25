Couple Allegedly Kill Selves After Fight, 8-Month-Old Son Orphaned

The incident has left their son orphaned. (Representational)

An eight-month-old boy has been orphaned in a village near in Puducherry as his parents allegedly committed suicide in their house after a fight between them, police said Thursday.

The child's father, who used to work at a private firm, was an alcoholic and would often fight with his wife, police said.

On Wednesday, the man came home drunk and got into a fight with his wife.

When he went out, the woman allegedly hanged herself. Upon finding his wife hanging, he, too, killed himself, police said.

Neighbours informed the police and the bodies have been sent for a postmortem.

A case has been registered, police said. The incident has left their son orphaned.

The baby was handed over to the couple's relatives who had arrived in Puducherry from Tiruchy upon getting the information about the deaths, police said.

