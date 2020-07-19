Pigs Roam Freely In Corridors Of COVID-19 Hospital In Karnataka

The video was taken at the Kalaburagi COVID Hospital reportedly on Wednesday.

A herd of pigs can be roaming freely on the premises of a COVID-19 hospital in Karnataka, undeterred by the people present there. The grunting and squealing of the herd also does not bother the staff who continue to carry their duty, thus highlighting the complete negligence on hygiene by the hospital management.

The video -- taken at the Kalaburagi COVID Hospital reportedly on Wednesday -- has been widely shared online since.

Local Congress legislator Priyank Karge, reacting to the video, alleged that the hospitals in the region were being poorly managed.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu has now instructed hospital authorities to be vigilant and ensure that such an incident does not happen again.

Acording to reports, Kalaburagi, which was previously known as Gulbarga, has reported 2,674 cases so far.

The first COVID-19-related death in the country was reported from Kalburgi.

On Saturday, Karnataka recorded 4,537 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest single-day spike of the pandemic, bringing the total number of those infected by the deadly virus in the state to 59,652.

Amid the rising cases, Mr Sriramulu had recently said that "only god can help save us" from the highly contagious disease.

"Worldwide the number of coronavirus cases is increasing. All of us should be alert. Whether you are a member of the ruling party or in the opposition, rich or poor... the virus doesn't discriminate," the 48-year-old BJP leader told reporters.

His remarks however landed him in controversy, with the Opposition Congress claiming that the minister's remarks reflects poorly on BS Yediyurappa government's ability to handle the COVID-19 crisis.