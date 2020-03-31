Coronavirus: Bihar Man Beaten To Death For Allegedly Informing Cops About Mumbai Returnees

COVID-19: Man beaten to death in Bihar for allegedly informing cops about those who returned from Mumbai

A 36-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of persons in Bihar's Sitamarhi district reportedly over an internal dispute, police said today.

The incident happened on Monday in Madhaul village which comes under the Runnisaidpur police station area, Sub-divisional Police Officer (Sadar), Kumar Veer Dhirendra said.

The man's family, however, has lodged an FIR alleging that he was killed by two persons for reporting to the police about their return to the village from Mumbai amid the coronavirus outbreak, the police officer told news agency Press Trust of India.

Based on their complaint, the two persons have been arrested, the officer said.

However, Runnisaidpur police station officials said they had received information about the Mumbai returnees from a local journalist and not from the deceased. Nevertheless, the deceased''s mobile phone has been seized to verify whether he had made any call to the police, Mr Dhirendra said.

Health check-up was conducted on the two Mumbai returnees after their return to the village on March 20 and they did not exhibit any coronavirus-like symptom, police officials said.