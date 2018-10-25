Cop In Thane Escapes Anti-Corruption Bureau Trap With Bribe Money

The police constable escaped on a two-wheeler with a Rs 50,000 bribe. (Representational)

A police constable escaped on a two-wheeler taking Rs 50,000 in bribes, from a trap laid by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau in Thane, an official said.

An ACB official said a scrap dealer had complained that constable Padmakar Asawale, posted at Ambernath police station, had demanded Rs 80,000 per month for sparing him any action.

"We laid a trap today at Sahyadri Nagar Road in which the accused accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant. However, when we tried to pin him down, he pushed an official and fled on a two-wheeler with the bribe amount," the official said.

