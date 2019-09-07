Cop Caught Taking Bribe In J&K, Anti-Corruption Officers Say

The accused agreed to accept Rs one lakh as advance and the rest after a person's release on bail. (File)

A police sub-inspector was caught red-handed taking a bribe of Rs one lakh from a person in order to release his relative charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesman of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

Jammu resident Sharanjeet Singh was arrested on September 5 at a check point near Tariq bridge in Rajouri after 10 grams of a suspected narcotics powder was recovered from his car.

Sharanjeet Singh's nephew Ajay Pal Singh had registered a complaint with the ACB alleging that Sub-inspector Suresh Sharma, the in-charge Rajouri city police post, was demanding Rs three lakh from him for helping Sharanjeet Singh in investigation of the NDPS case registered against him at the Rajouri Police Station, the spokesman said.

He said the accused agreed to accept Rs one lakh as advance and the rest after Sharanjeet Singh's release on bail.

Accordingly, a trap was laid by the ACB officers, who caught the sub-inspector red handed.

A case under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused officer and searches were also conducted at his house at Saran Ghou-Manhasan, the spokesman said, adding further investigation is on.

