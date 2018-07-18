Class 9 Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room, Father Claims Foul Play

The incident took place yesterday at the hostel of a school near the Kurukshetra University campus here, they said.

Cities | Posted by | Updated: July 18, 2018 18:52 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Class 9 Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room, Father Claims Foul Play

The body was handed over to the student's father after postmortem. (Representational)

Kurukshetra: 

A ninth class student of a school in Kurukshetra allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a towel in his hostel room, police said today.

The incident took place yesterday at the hostel of a school near the Kurukshetra University campus, they said.

According to police, Jatin, aged around 14, and a resident of Majri village in Jhajjar district, did not go to his hostel mess last evening for dinner.

When his other roommates were away, he hanged himself with a towel by tying it to a window. By the time the students returned, Jatin had died, police said.

Jatin's father, who reached in Kurukshetra today, alleged foul play and demanded that a murder case be registered.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Kuldeep Singh, who is the investigating officer in the case, said the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the hostel was being checked.

The body was handed over to the student's father after postmortem

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SuicideKurukshetraKurukshetra University

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoPaytm

................................ Advertisement ................................