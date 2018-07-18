Class 9 Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room, Father Claims Foul Play

The body was handed over to the student's father after postmortem. (Representational)

A ninth class student of a school in Kurukshetra allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a towel in his hostel room, police said today.

The incident took place yesterday at the hostel of a school near the Kurukshetra University campus, they said.

According to police, Jatin, aged around 14, and a resident of Majri village in Jhajjar district, did not go to his hostel mess last evening for dinner.

When his other roommates were away, he hanged himself with a towel by tying it to a window. By the time the students returned, Jatin had died, police said.

Jatin's father, who reached in Kurukshetra today, alleged foul play and demanded that a murder case be registered.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Kuldeep Singh, who is the investigating officer in the case, said the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the hostel was being checked.

