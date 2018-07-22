Class 4 Student Found Hanging In Darjeeling Boarding School Hostel Room

Police are investigating the case as the parents suspect the death to be caused by murder

A class 4 student of a prestigious boarding school in West Bengal's Darjeeling district was found hanging in a hostel room, police said today.

The hostel superintendent of the school found the boy hanging from an iron rod in the room last night. The boy was rushed to Darjeeling district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

The boy, a native of Patna in Bihar, did not have his dinner last night. So the hostel superintendent went in search of him and found him hanging, the police said.

The boy's family said it was impossible for a class 4 student to commit suicide by hanging. They alleged that he was killed and then hanged from the iron rod. They have lodged a murder complaint with the police.

The police said they are investigating the matter and are questioning the school officials.

The postmortem of the boy was conducted at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri today, they added.