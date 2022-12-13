7-Year-Old Dies In School Fight, Fellow Students Jumped On His Chest: UP Cops

A probe has been launched into the matter and the school administration is also being questioned

A Class 2 student of a primary school in UP's Firozabad died following a fight with fellow students, police said today.

The incident took place in Firozabad's Kishanpur village on Monday when a fight broke out between Shivam and some other students, who jumped on his chest, Station House Officer of Shikohabad police station Harvindra Mishra.

Shivam, 7, was taken to a hospital where he died on Tuesday, he said.

The body has been sent for a forensic test, the police officer added.

District Magistrate Ravi Ranjan, when contacted, said Basic Education Officer Ashish Kumar Pandey and SDM Shikohabad Shiv Dhyan Pandey have visited the spot to probe the matter.

Further action will be taken after the forensic report is received and questioning of school principal, teachers and students is completed, he said.



