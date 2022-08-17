Class 12 Student 'Molested, Pushed Down Stair' In Punjab, Case Filed

The police is verifying the claims of the girl's father. (Representational image)

A class 12 student was allegedly sexually harassed and pushed down the stairs by her friends at a stadium in Punjab's Moga district, leaving her seriously injured. Although the incident took place last week, a case was filed on Tuesday.

The police, however, claimed that the family initially reported it as an "accident" and that the girl's father changed his statement on Tuesday following which a case was registered.

"We have registered an FIR against the three youths - one identified and two unidentified, on the basis of her father's statement. Facts of the incident are being verified," the police said.

The incident took place when the girl reportedly went to the stadium on Friday after attending her tuition classes.

"One of her friends called her and asked her whereabouts. After some time, the friend, along with his two others reached the stadium and a clash started. The three youths first thrashed her mercilessly and then pushed her down the stairs. Both her legs and jaw suffered fractures and she was rushed to a nearby hospital. She was referred to a bigger facility in Ludhiana later," the girl's father said in a statement to police on Tuesday.

The police said that they came to know about the incident on August 13 following which a team was sent to the hospital where the girl was admitted. There they were reportedly told that it was an "accident".

The team later visited Ludhiana when they learned that the girl has been moved to a hospital but could not record a statement as the girl could not speak.

The family, the police said, changed the statement on Tuesday and claimed that his daughter was sexually harassed and pushed from the stairs. A case has been registered and the claims of the girl's father are being verified, the police said.