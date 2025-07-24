2 Men Form Human Bridge, Help 35 Children Cross Flooded Field In Punjab

When a road caved in and the fields were flooded after heavy rain, with fast-flowing water passing through the caved portion, two men in Punjab's Moga came to rescue 35 children who were stranded on the other side of the road. Their unique method, which can be called 'jugaad', is being honoured by Malleyan village's panchayat.

Heavy rain flooded the fields in Malleyan, and children, who had gone to school, were forced to come back after a holiday was declared at 10 am. They were returning home, but then an announcement was made in the Gurudwara that the road had caved in due to heavy rain, and at least 35 children were stranded. Sukhbinder Singh and Gagandeep Singh, the two men, along with others, reached the spot to help the children.

The water flowing through the caved portion was waist-deep, and the gap between the two ends was at least 5 feet, a video showed. Sukhbinder and Gagandeep came up with an idea. They formed a human bridge.

Their act of bravery helped 35 children and at least 10 other people go across safely. Village panchayat member Ingres Singh said Gagandeep had gone to pick up his nephew along with other parents. Sukhbinder pitched the idea, and the other man decided to support.

The panchayat member said it is unfortunate that till now neither the Ludhiana district administration nor the Rasulpur Gram Panchayat has taken any initiative to repair the road which connects Malleyan and Rasulpur villages and is the only route for people to go to work and for children to go to school. The people from the village have appealed to the state government and the Ludhiana administration to repair the road immediately.