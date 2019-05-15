Class 12 Student Allegedly Raped By Teen In Bihar's Gaya

Police are conducting raids to arrest the accused who is missing. (Representational)

A class 12 student was allegedly raped by a boy in Bihar's Gaya district on Tuesday, police said.

The girl was returning after attending her tuition class when the teenager dragged her to a secluded place in Gaya's Sherghati area and allegedly raped her, the police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajiv Mishra said that a case of rape was registered against the boy, who is also a student of class 12.

The medical examination of the girl has been conducted, he said.

The SSP said police are conducting raids to arrest the accused who is missing.

