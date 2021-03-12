2 Dead, 8 Injured In UP Road Crash: Police

Two people were killed and eight others injured in the accident, police said. (Representational)

Two people were killed and eight others seriously injured on Friday when the tempo in which they were travelling overturned after being hit by a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, police said.

The three-wheeler overturned after the collision, killing two people on the spot, police official Shailendra Kumar Rai said.

Eight others were seriously injured and admitted to hospital, he said.

Police official Awadhesh Kumar Mishra said one of the victim has been identified as Raja (40), while the identity of the other, aged around 60, was being ascertained.