Force Traveller To Soon Go Electric; E-Traveller Spied On Test: Pics

The Force Traveller Electric has no major design updates and retains the same vibe as its ICE variant. However, the graphics have been changed to give it a touch of modernity, and the stuck glasses fixed on the window confirm that it is an air-conditioned minibus. The exact specs and features of the all-new Traveller electric are not confirmed yet, however, the test mule that was spotted in Pune suggests that it gets a panel on the inside that displays the upcoming stoppage. It also gets multiple AC vents, an emergency exit, and an updated speaker setup for announcements and music, on the go.

Talking about the hardware, we can expect the Force Traveller Electric to get 215/75-R15 tubeless radial tyres, semi-elliptical leaf spring suspension at all four corners, mechanical handbrake and more. We will still have to wait for the battery and powertrain details, however, it is estimated to get a power unit that gives it a peak power somewhere around 161 bhp.