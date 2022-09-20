Chhattisgarh Woman Bitten By Snake Carried On Cot Across Waist-Deep Water

Chhattisgarh: The village was difficult to reach, said an official.

A tribal woman bitten by a snake was carried on a cot on shoulders across waist-deep water in Chhattisgarh as health officials couldn't reach their village due to heavy rain, said officials.

At least eight villagers carried the tribal woman on a cot on their shoulders across the nullah in Mungeli district. She was accompanied by another woman on the cot.

The village was difficult to reach as health officials were present in another village that was cut off due to heavy rain, said Mungeli Additional Collector Teerthraj Agarwal.

"This was a very specific case. Water had filled the nullah due to which she had to be taken on a cot. Due to several NGT (National Green Tribunal) rules and high cost of construction of about 10-12 crores, proposal takes time to pass. The proposal will be sent to authorities soon," he was cited as saying by news agency ANI.