Chhattisgarh Man Charged For Raping 17-Year-Old Daughter

The police said that the man had been raping his daughter for three years.

Cities | | Updated: August 31, 2019 17:48 IST
The incident took place in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. (Representational)


Korba, Chhattisgarh: 

A 40-year-old man has been charged for raping his 17-year-old girl daughter in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, the police said today.

The police said that the man had been raping his daughter for three years. He is yet to be arrested,

The girl told the police that her father, who had married another woman after death of his mother's death, had been raping her since 2016.

However, the teenager filed a complaint against her father on Friday. Further investigation is on.



