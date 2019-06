A complaint was lodged under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act (Representational)

A complaint was lodged by the Health Department against an Ayurvedic firm after contents of allopathic drugs were found in the medicines sold by it, an official said today.

Drug Controller Rajaram Sharma said in a release that it was confirmed in tests that ayurvedic medicines for diabetes by Ayushraj Enterprises had metformin hydrochloride.

A complaint was lodged under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and sections of the IPC at the Bagru police station.