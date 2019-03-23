3 Family Members Die After Their House Collapses In Himachal Pradesh

Chamba, Himachal Pradesh: 3 family members were killed after their house collapsed (Representational)

Three persons of a family, including a minor, died after their house collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, police said on Saturday.

The couple's house located at Kherna village in Chamba district collapsed on Friday night, they said.

Haashim aged 27, his wife Taslima, 26 and their two-year-old daughter were buried under the debris, a police official said.

A police team has been sent to the village to ascertain the reasons for the collapse, she said.

The official said further course of action would be taken accordingly after knowing the exact facts.

