Cellphone Explosion Kills 12-Year-Old Boy In Madhya Pradesh

The intensity of the blast was such that even the switchboard was blown to bits. (Representational)

A twelve-year-old boy died after a cellphone exploded at his home in a village in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

The 12-year-old was a resident of Likhedi village, about 10 km away Badnawar town in Dhar district.

Lakhan, son of Nandu Singar, had put the mobile phone on charge, and the battery exploded, police said. "His uncle rushed inside the house when he heard the explosion, he took him to the hospital where he died," CB Singh, a senior police officer, said.

One of the boy's relatives, said: "We heard some sound. Someone said it was blast. We came running inside the house and saw the child lying on the floor; there were pieces of the charger, too."

The intensity of the blast was such that even the switchboard was blown to bits.

The body has been handed over to Lakhan's family.

The police has filed a case and is now investigating the matter further.

