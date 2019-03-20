Cashier Beaten Up, Looted Of Rs 16.64 Lakh Near Mumbai: Police

A case has been filed, but no arrest has been made, police added. (FILE PHOTO)

A cashier working with a private company, who was on his way to deposit cash in banks, was beaten up by two unidentified persons and looted of Rs 16.64 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday noon in Kalyan, they said.

According to a complaint by the victim, Sashikant Chavan, who works as a cashier with a distributor in Ulhasnagar, had left for Kalyan on a scooter with Rs 16.64 lakh in cash for depositing it in two banks.

He was stopped by two people on his way and beaten up, police said. They then allegedly took him to an isolated location near Ambivili station where they forced him to hand over the cash.

Police said the two men then fled with the victim's scooter.

A case has been filed, but no arrest has been made, police added.

