Case Against UP Man, 65, For Allegedly Raping Teen, Her Younger Sister For A Year

The man raped the two girls for a year, the parents said in their complaint (Representational)

A 65-year-old man has been charged for allegedly raping two sisters at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, the police said today.

An case was filed against Satnaam Singh (65) on the charge of rape on Thursday after a probe by Circle Officer Pramod Kumar, Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash said.

The two girls, aged 15 and 13, worked at Satnaam Singh's place and were allegedly raped by him for a year, the police said.

The girls' family alleged that they have tried to lodge a complaint for the past one month but the police did not listen to them.

They then approached tehsil officials and informed them about the case after which an FIR was registered on Thursday.

Jai Prakash said a probe has also been ordered against the area's police officer for not taking the case seriously.

In their complaint, the girls' family did not give any date of the incident and alleged that they were being raped for the past year, Mr Prakash said.

A detailed probe into the matter is underway, he added.

