Case Against Shiv Sena Leader For Cutting Birthday Cake With Sword

Mayur Patil didn't have license for possessing the weapon, he conceded, said police (Representational)

Police in Thane district have registered a case against a Shiv Sena leader after a video showing him cutting birthday cake with a sword appeared on social media.

Mayur Patil, 33, a former corporator of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, told police that the sword had been gifted to him by a friend during his birthday celebration on July 16.

He did not have the license needed to possess the weapon, he conceded, according to a police official.

A case under the Indian Arms Act for illegal weapon possession was registered against Mr Patil at Kalyan taluka police station, though no arrest has been made.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.