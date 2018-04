Rajasthan: Building collapses in Kota's Dhan Mandi. Many people feared trapped in the debris. Teams of NDRF and SDRF have reached the spot. - ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2018

At least five people are reportedly trapped after a building collapsed in Rajasthan's Kota, around 250 kms from Jaipur.The two-storey building is located in Kota's Dhan Mandi, news agency ANI reported.Early reports said that one person has been pulled out of the debris.The building housed a beer bar in the ground floor and a restaurant in the first floor. Teams of NDRF and SDRF have reached the spot and are carrying rescue operations.(Further details awaited)