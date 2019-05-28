BSP Leader In UP Gets Exam Paper Leaked For Girlfriend, Arrested: Cops

The man told the police that he had promised his girlfriend that he could obtain the exam paper. (FILE)

A Bahujan Samaj Party leader was arrested on Monday for getting an MBA paper leaked in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, apparently for his girlfriend who was taking the examination.

Feroz Alam aka Raja told the police that he had promised his girlfriend that he could obtain the examination paper.

He asked one Irshad, an employee of Aligarh Muslim University, to get the paper leaked, promising him a permanent job in the university. Police also arrested Irshad in the matter.

A friend of Feroz Alam, Haider, who helped him to leak the paper has also been arrested.

Feroz Alam's girlfriend is, however, missing.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash said that the flat where Haider lived has also been sealed. The flat belonged to Haider's uncle Tehseem Siddiqui who is said to be close to Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav.

"This gang would sell answers at Rs 2,000 each and had even formed a WhatsApp group for entrance examinees. The answers have been solved to over a dozen students till now," the SSP said.