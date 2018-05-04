Brothers Of Jharkhand IAS Officer Attacked By Extortionists The IAS officer, Abu Imran, is the Director, Higher Education Department, of Jharkhand government.

Abu Imran's brothers were attacked with the intent of extorting a sum of Rs 70,000. Dhanbad, Jharkhand: Three brothers of an IAS officer were allegedly attacked with the intent to extort money in the Wasseypur locality of Dhanbad, a police official said on Friday.



The IAS officer, Abu Imran, is the Director, Higher Education Department, of Jharkhand government.



Police officials said that two of the brothers, Abu Tarikh and Anasur Rehman received head injuries while the third, Md Babars, ended up with a fractured leg in the incident that took place on Thursday. They were admitted to Patliputra Medical College Hospital (PMCH).



A complaint was lodged by Abu Tarikh againt 15 persons at Bhuli police outpost in connection with the attack, the police said.



According to the complaint lodged by Abu Tarikh, his brothers were sitting in the office of a bakery shop near Bhuli overbridge when a person identified as Danish Khan stormed into the room along with his brothers and demanded Rs 70,000 from them.



When they refused to pay, the extortionists vandalized the office and attacked them with sharp weapons, rods and hockey sticks, he said in the complaint. The extortionists also allegedly fired two rounds from a pistol, the complaint said.



Bhuli police outpost in-charge Praveen Kumar, who rushed to the spot, said that raids were being conducted to arrest the miscreants. An investigation was on and an FIR would be lodged after its completion, he added.



The family members of Danish Khan also lodged a complaint in the police outpost saying that it was a dispute over the parking of a bike in front of the shop but it was being labelled as a case of extortion.



Wasseypur is a place all too well known for its gang wars. They wars were the subject of Anurag Kashyap's critically acclaimed movies 'Gangs of Wasseypur'.





