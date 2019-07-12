Boy Allegedly Drowns In Pond While Shooting TikTok Video In Hyderabad

The boy who was shooting the video on his cell phone, drowned (Representational)

A youngster allegedly drowned in a pond in Petbasheerabad village area while making a video on social media application Tik Tok.

"Two cousins identified as Prashant and Narasimhulu, residents of Sangareddy district had come to Dhulapally pond last Tuesday to have a bath and shoot a Tik Tok video," police official M Mahesh said.

"The two entered the pond and Narasimhulu, who was making the video on his cell phone, drowned," Mahesh said.

The police reached the spot immediately after receiving the information and recovered the body. It has been sent to Gandhi Hospital for post mortem.

"We advise youth not to involve in any dangerous acts in the guise of shooting these kinds of videos," Mahesh added.

A case has been registered.

