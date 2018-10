The man was trying to sneak into the territory near the Kailash Post when BSF jawans shot him dead (File)

A suspected Pakistani intruder was shot dead today while he was trying cross the International Border into Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, a Border Security Force (BSF) official said.

The man in his 30s was trying to sneak into the territory near the Kailash Post when BSF jawans shot him dead, BSF DIG MS Rathore told news agency PTI.

He said the body would be handed over to the Sriganganagar police if the Pakistani Rangers refused to accept it.