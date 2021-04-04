Body Of Missing Three-Year-Old Boy Found In UP: Police

A police team reached the spot and took custody of the body. (Representational)

The body of a three-year-old boy was found in a canal on Sunday, days after he went missing from outside his home in neighbouring Gautam Buddh Nagar district, police said.

The boy's family had reported him missing on March 31, they said.

On Sunday, information was received about the body of a child lying in Walipura canal under Kotwali Nagar police station area here, the police said.

A police team reached the spot and took custody of the body. It was found that the child's family in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Dadri had reported him missing, they said.

Inspector, Kotwali Nagar, Akhilesh Tripathi said the boy was eating ice cream outside his house in Dadri Kotwali area of Gautam Buddh Nagar on March 31 and later went missing. His family members searched for him but could not find him.

His family then submitted a written complaint to the Dadri police, he said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the boy's family has been informed, the police said.