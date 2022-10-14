Body Of Girl, 10, Found In Forest, Man Arrested For Rape, Murder: UP Cops

A forensic team were called to investigate the incident, the police said. (Representational)

The naked body of a 10-year-old girl was found in the forest area in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, police said on Friday. The police said a man has been arrested for allegedly raping and killing the minor.

The accused, who is from the same locality as the girl, and has confessed to the crime, Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said.

"The accused lured the victim and took her to a secluded place where he raped and murdered her on Thursday," the SSP said.

According to the family, on Thursday at 3 pm the girl went outside to play, and later around 5 pm she was found dead in the forest area, he said.

A forensic team and dog squad were called to investigate the incident, the SSP said.

