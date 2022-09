4-Year-Old Found Dead In Flooded Drain In Maharashtra

Thane: Police said they are in the process of registering a case of accidental death. (Representational)

The body of a four-year-old boy, who was washed away in a flooded nullah at Kalwa in Thane city of Maharashtra, was recovered on Friday, an official said.

The boy, Aditya Mourya, had got washed away in the swollen water body around 7.30 pm on Thursday from the Bhaskar Nagar area of Kalwa, he said.

The body of the minor was found in the nullah near Mafatlal company around 9 am by a team of local fire brigade personnel and the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane civic body, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the cell.

The body was handed over to the Kalwa police personnel, who sent it to a local civic hospital for post-mortem.

Police said they are in the process of registering a case of accidental death.

Meanwhile, the fire brigade and the RDMC have been getting calls seeking assistance following heavy rain. The city received 89.41 mm of rainfall, of which 71.12 mm was received in an hour between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm on Friday.

During the ongoing monsoon season, the city has so far received 2,291.38 mm rainfall as against 2,981.68 mm in the previous year.

The official also said that incidents of trees being uprooted and house and wall collapses have been reported in the city, and there were complaints of water logging in low-lying areas.

