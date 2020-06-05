Bodies Of 2 Staff Found Inside Restaurant Near Mumbai

The police have lodged a case of murder and is investigating the matter. (Representational image)

The bodies of two staff were found inside the drainage tank of a restaurant-cum-bar on the outskirts of Mumbai on Thursday night.

The deaths came to light late when the owner of the restaurant at Mira road approached the police, stating that he was unable to get in touch with two of his employees, manager Harish Shetty (42) and waiter N Pandit (58).

The complainant, according to news agency PTI, said he had received an anonymous call that the two staff members, who lived in the restaurant premises, had been killed. It is not clear when the two men were killed as the restaurant was shut due to the lockdown.

A police team was sent to the restaurant and on searching the premises, two bodies were found in the drainage tank. There were injury marks on the bodies, which have been sent for post-mortem.

The police have lodged a case of murder and is investigating the matter.

With additional inputs from PTI