BJP Relases ''Chargesheet'' Against Congress Government In Meghalaya The ''chargesheet'' released by Union Tourism Minister, K.J.Alphons, was aimed at to highlight the "misdeeds" of the Mukul Sangma-led government ahead of the Februarys 27 assembly polls.

BJP's Meghalaya election in-charge K.J. Alphons said the BJP aims to run a corruption free government. Shillong: The BJP on Thursday released a 38-point "chargesheet" against the ruling Congress government in poll-bound Meghalaya, seeking to "expose" three cabinet ministers for their alleged involvement in corruption and sex racket.



"People need to analyse and think loud and clear. They should stop the Congress from cheating and stealing from them again. We appealed to the people of Meghalaya to give BJP a chance to bring about rapid development and clean and transparent government," he said.



The ''chargesheet'' mentions "15 years of loot, 15 of destruction", the saffron party accused former Independent candidate Julius Dorphang of running a sex-racket at the guest house owned by Home Minister H.D.R.Lyngdoh's son Nathaniel Osbert Rymbai.



Mr Dorphang, who is in jail, has also filed his nomination papers seeking re-election from Mawhati assembly constituency.



Public Works Department Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh was also named in the BJP's booklet for her involvement into the teachers and police recruitment scam, while Congress minister Clement Marak was accused of being involved in the 2016 sugar scam.



The BJP also named former Congress legislator Stanly Wiss Rymbai in the Rs 8 crore land scam in Ri-Bhoi district.



Intriguingly, the "medicine scam" and "M-Tab distribution scama which hit media headlines when Alexander Hek was the Health and Family Welfare minister besides Information and Technology minister did not find a mention in the chargesheet.



Mr Hek, who was a cabinet minister in the Mukul Sangma-led ministry had quit the Congress and re-joined the BJP.



However, Mr Hek rubbished the allegations saying that these "scams did not take place during his tenure as cabinet minister in the Mukul Sangma-led government."



Mr Alphons also attacked Chief Minister Mukul Sangma for his sarcastic statement on development whereby he stated that if the Congress has brought so much development while it was sleeping, as alleged by the rival parties, imagine what he could have achieved if he was awake.



