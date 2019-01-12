BJP Leader Arrested In Indore Woman's Murder, Plot Inspired By Film: Cops

Police said the woman was strangulated and her body was burnt. (Representational)

Five people, including a BJP leader and his three sons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a 22-year-old woman in Indore two years ago. Police said they found similarities between the crime and the 2015 Bollywood film 'Drishyam' starring Ajay Devgn.

Police said BJP leader Jagdish Karotiya was having an affair with the woman. She insisted on staying with him despite disapproval from his family. "Due to family discord, the BJP leader and his sons plotted to kill the woman. They strangulated her and later burnt her body."

"We have come to know that the accused had watched Drishyam before planning the murder. Inspired by a movie scene, they buried the body of a dog at one place. They spread word that someone had buried a human body. They deliberately misled us," police said.

Police conducted a Brain Electrical Oscillation Signature test, a non-invasive, neuro-psychological technique of interrogation, in which a suspect's participation in a crime is detected by eliciting electrophysiological impulses.

The woman's family alleged that the accused was given police patronage.