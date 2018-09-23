BJP Leader Allegedly Shoots Himself In Madhya Pradesh

The leader allegedly shot himself in the head from his licensed rifle, say cops. (Representational)

Martand Tripathi (54), a BJP leader from Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly committed suicide today, the police said.

Tripathi, a member of the state BJP's working committee, allegedly shot himself in the head from his licensed rifle, at his house. He was the district BJP chief earlier.

The incident took place around 2 PM, said deputy inspector general of police P S Uike.

A suicide note found at the spot, purportedly written by him, said he was ending his life of his own will and nobody else was responsible for it, the DIG said.

He was reportedly depressed after his father's death two days ago, the DIG said.