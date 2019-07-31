BJP Councillor Charged For Allegedly Abusing Civic Officials Over Offs

BJP councillor in Maharashtra's Thane charged for threatening officials. (Representational image)

A BJP councillor from the Ambernath Municipal Council in Thane district of Maharashtra was charged this morning for allegedly threatening civic officials over weekly offs.

The weekly off were granted to sanitation workers even as the city roads were clogged with muck that was left behind by flood water last week, police said.

"The councillor, Sunil Soni, barged into the cabin of chief sanitary officer, Devidas Pawar, on July 29 and questioned him why Saturday and Sunday weekly offs were given to the workers at a time when the residents were grappling with water-logging," the police said.

A police official said that Mr Soni was apprised that weekly-offs were granted as per the service rules.

The complainant told the councillor that the workers were called to duty on last Saturday and Sunday in the wake of the flood caused by heavy rains.

"However, Soni abused Pawar and other civic officials present in his cabin and even lifted a chair to throw it at them," the official said quoting the complaint.

Mr Soni has been booked under various sections, but has not been arrested.

