Speeding Truck Crashes Into Wedding Venue In Bihar Killing 8

A joyous wedding ceremony in Bihar turned into a tragedy when a speeding truck crashed into the venue trampling over a dozen guests. While 8 died on the spot, six have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred at 2 a.m. on Thursday when the guests were dancing and enjoying the celebrations in Halsi area.

After the tragedy, the truck driver parked the vehicle on the side of the road and ran away from the spot. The shocked guests lay the bodies on Sikandra main road blocking the traffic and demanding compensation.

Sub Division Officer Murli Prasad Singh, who later arrived at the venue, said the families of those who died will be given a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each.

"With the help of the truck, we will reach the driver and arrest him soon," he told news agency ANI.

(With Inputs From ANI)

