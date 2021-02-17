Bihar Shopkeeper, 25, Shot Dead For Refusing Rs 20 Gutka On Credit

The police are investigating the case (Representational)

A 25-year-old shopkeeper in Bihar's Supaul, 250 kilometres from Patna, was shot dead on Tuesday by three men with whom he had an argument over gutka (a tobacco product) payment, police said.



The victim Mithlish used to work at a local fabric store. His father runs a shop in a village near the city.

According to the police, the victim on Monday night had an argument with one Ajit Yadav, who had paid Rs 30 for gutka worth Rs 50. The next morning, Ajit Yadav turned up at the shop with his two friends on a bike and allegedly shot Mithlesh with a country-made pistol.

The locals rushed Mithlesh to a hospital, but he was declared brought dead.

The angry family members of the victim protested with the body and blocked a road. They also clashed with the police. They allowed the police to take the body for post-mortem after senior officers intervened.

Gutka is banned in Bihar.

The police are investigating the case.