Rats Destroyed 11,584 Liquor Bottles, Claim Bihar District Officials

The ban was imposed in Bihar by Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United government (Representational)

When the authorities in Bihar's Kaimur district took stock of the liquor seized in the last two years, all they found were empty cans, apparently destroyed by rats.

The incident took place on Monday. The district administration had gone into the storeroom to destroy the liquor seized by the police in raids, but the cans were found empty, with holes on top. A total of 11,584 bottles were seized in the past two years.

"The beer cans seem to have been destroyed by rats. We saw big holes on the bottle caps when we opened the cartons," said local sub-divisional magistrate Kumari Anupama.

More than 1.33 lakh cases in connection with violation of the prohibition law have been registered since the ban was imposed in Bihar by Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United government on April 5, 2016.

The police have conducted raids on over 4 lakh locations, while the Excise Department conducted raids on more than 2 lakh locations and seized over 16 lakh litres of foreign-made liquor and nine lakh litres of country-made liquor.

With inputs from agencies