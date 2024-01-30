Bihar Men Bury Girl Alive For Objecting To Harassment, She Survives

The police have filed a case based on a complaint lodged by the girl's family. (File)

A schoolgirl was thrashed and the accused tried to bury her in mud after she objected to harassment in Bihar, police said today. She is critical and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nalanda, over 80 km from Patna.

The girl was walking to her school on Monday when some men started harassing her, said her family members. They thrashed her when she protested and tried to bury her in a pit believing she was dead.

But as fate would have it, she was spotted by a passer-by and saved. The local villager found the girl's address in her school diary and informed her family - who rushed to the spot and pulled her out of the mud.

The girl had her face swollen with deep wounds when she was rescued and was taken to a primary health centre. From there, she was referred to VIMS hospital in the district.

The police have filed a case based on a complaint lodged by the girl's family. The local police station in-charge said further investigation is on in the case.