A military police personnel was shot dead today in Bihar's Gaya district, police said.Guddu Sharma of the Bihar Military Police (BMP) was shot dead near Madarpur village when he was on his way to join duty in Bodh Gaya."Motorcycle-borne criminals fired five bullets in his chest and he died on the spot," a district police official said.Angry over the killing, residents blocked roads to demand the arrest of the assailants. On Tuesday, a Right to Information (RTI) activist, Rajender Singh, was shot dead in East Champaran district.