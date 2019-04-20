Acid Thrown At Teenager After She Resists Gang-Rape Attempt In Bihar

The 16-year-old Class 11 student is battling for her life in a hospital (Representational)

A teenager in Bihar's Bhagalpur district was attacked with acid after she resisted an attempt of gang-rape by a group of four young men, police said on Saturday.

The 16-year-old Class 11 student is battling for her life in a hospital.

The police have arrested two suspects -- Prince and his brother Saurabh Kumar, a police official said.

According to Bhagalpur city DSP Sushant Kumar Saroj, a group of armed young men wearing masks entered the survivor's home when she along with her mother were cooking dinner late on Friday in their Aliganj home.

The four tried to capture her at gun-point, but the mother and daughter put up a fist fight as they resisted. Infuriated, the four attackers poured acid on the daughter.

When the survivor and her mother cried loudly, the attackers ran away.

The mother described to the police that her daughter fell on the floor crying uncontrollably for help and was rushed to a hospital.

