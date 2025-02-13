Watch: Woman Caught Working While Driving, Bengaluru Traffic Cop Says This

We have seen people, stuck in Bengaluru traffic, attend online meetings. We have seen them peel vegetables, and now a Bengaluru woman was caught on camera working on a laptop while driving through the city's traffic. The incident prompted Bengaluru traffic police to issue a stern warning against such risky behaviour.



On X, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic North, Bengaluru, posted a video showing a woman balancing her laptop on the steering wheel while driving. The police also shared a picture showing the woman being penalised for the violation. The DCP Traffic North wrote, "Work from home, not from a car while driving."



Watch the video here:

"work from home not from car while driving" pic.twitter.com/QhTDoaw83R — DCP Traffic North, Bengaluru (@DCPTrNorthBCP) February 12, 2025

The clip went viral, with many sharing their opinions. While some criticised the woman for the act, others asked the police to arrest her employer.



A person wrote, "Thanks for dealing with this stupid woman endangering lives out there."

Thanks for dealing with this stupid woman endangering lives out there — X da golden bear (@AuBear21) February 13, 2025





Another commented, “Good job, One cannot risk life for job which might lead to accidents.”

Good job,

One cannot risk life for job which might lead to accidents — Prakash KP (@KPrakash2010) February 12, 2025



“This will continue more in future due to employer pressure or might be those feature called ADAS, automatic whatever available but this is not encouraged,” read another comment.

This will continue more in future due to employer pressure or might be those feature called ADAS, automatic whatever available but this is not encouraged — அறிவரசன் (@arivarasan01) February 13, 2025



Sharing a picture of a government vehicle, this person demanded the "same promptness in booking" them as well

We would be very happy if you show the same promptness in booking this vehicle as well

Location - Peenya Police station Signal

Date - 24.01.2025 Time - 18:11:14 (evening)@blrcitytraffic @Jointcptraffic @peenyatrfps

Don't scavenge on tax payers blood. pic.twitter.com/vxwXrC1gSQ — Sunil Kumar H (@SunilKumarH1) February 12, 2025

The Bengaluru traffic woes are not new. Last week, a man rode a pillion on a bike of the courier service Porter after he failed to get a cab.



On X, the man posted a picture in which he was seen sitting behind a Porter employee, as seen through the reflection of the helmet worn by the rider.



"Had to porter myself to the office today cuz no ola uber," he wrote.

had to porter myself to office today cuz no ola uber :( pic.twitter.com/pzLHoTG2QF — pathik (@pathikghugare) February 6, 2025



The Porter app allows people to send goods within a city, but the man unlocked another way to use it.