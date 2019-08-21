Bengal Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped By Panchayat Member, 3 Others

"The matter is under investigation," a senior police officer said. (Representational)

A woman was allegedly raped by a panchayat member and three others in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district after she asked for a refund of the cut money they had taken from her for getting her a house under a government scheme.

The incident took place last week but the police complaint was filed on Monday.

"The matter is under investigation," a senior police officer said. However, the accused have not been arrested yet.

Sources said the accused had allegedly taken some money from the woman, promising to get her a house under a government housing scheme.

Realising that she may not get the house, the woman asked the accused to refund the amount taken as 'cut money'. She was asked to meet him at a particular place, where he allegedly raped her.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.