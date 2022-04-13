Explained: Karnataka's 'Cut Money Scandal', A Minister And A Suicide

Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa faces charges of driving Santosh Patil to suicide. (FILE)

Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa is caught in a huge controversy over the suicide of a contractor who blamed him in his last phone messages, alleging corruption. The opposition has demanded his arrest over the "40% cut money scandal".

What is the case?

The case involves civil contractor Santosh Patil, 37, who allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday. His body was found in a lodge in Udupi.

In WhatsApp messages to his friends and top leaders in the government, Santosh Patil had named Mr Eshwarappa and said he was "solely responsible" for his death.

"I am taking this decision, keeping my aspirations aside. I request with folded hands to our Prime Minister, Chief Minister, our beloved lingayat leader BSY (former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa) and everybody else to extend a helping hand to my wife and kids," the contractor had written in his last message.

Mr Eshwarappa, Rural Development Minister in the Karnataka cabinet, faces charges of driving Santosh Patil to suicide. His associates Basavraj and Ramesh have also been named in the FIR (First Information Report) filed on a complaint by Santosh Patil's brother.

What did Santosh Kumar allege?

Santosh Kumar accused the minister and his associates of demanding 40 per cent "cut money" or commission to allegedly clear his Rs 4 crore bill for work he had done for the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj department.

His brother Prashanth Patil has said in his complaint that Santosh Patil was awarded a contract to build roads, storm water drains and pavements in the village Hindalaga.

Mr Patil said the minister gave the go-ahead to him and urged him to start work without worrying about the budget.

Santosh Patil had invested his money in the project and the bill for the work was unpaid. The contractor alleged that he had visited minister Eshwarappa several times and had pleaded with him to give him the money.

But his close aides Basavaraj and Ramesh were demanding 40 per cent commission, the complaint alleged.

Eshwarappa's counter

The Minister said Santosh Patil had only claimed he had completed the work. He released a department letter of March 28 saying no work order was issued.

Did someone informally ask Santosh to take on the job? Why was the project commissioned orally?

What is the central leadership of the BJP doing?

The BJP at the centre is "unhappy" with the corruption charge and many leaders insist that the party has a zero tolerance policy for corruption.

Mr Eshwarappa can be asked to quit over the allegations, sources say.

Santosh Patil had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Will Mr Eshwarappa resign?

The minister said he will "definitely not resign". "If they are asking for my resignation, I won't give one," he asserted.

Mr Eshwarappa questioned how messages on WhatsApp could be treated like suicide notes - no actual note was found near the body, he pointed out.

On the charge that he had asked for a share of Santosh Patil's earnings, the minister said 'There was no work order, thus no question of cut money. (Sandeep) Patil wanted payment without norms - how can payment be released without work order?'

"Murder, not suicide": Congress

The Congress said the corruption case must be investigated "beyond Eshwarappa".

"It was murder, not suicide," said Congress leader DK Shivakumar

Another Congress leader, former Chief Minister Siddramaiah pointed out that former home minister KJ George faced similar allegations in 2017.