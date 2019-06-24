UP Man Charged For Allegedly Raping 15-Year-Old Daughter For 2 Years

Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: The accused used to threaten the survivor with dire consequences if she talked about the violation to anyone, they said.

Cities | | Updated: June 24, 2019 14:25 IST
According to the complainant, her 15-year-old daughter was being raped by her husband (Representational)


Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: 

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly was Monday charged for allegedly raping his teenage daughter for two years, police said.

The complaint was lodged at CB Ganj police station on a complaint by the girl's mother, SP (City) Abhinandan Singh said.

According to the complainant, her 15-year-old daughter was being raped by her husband for the past two years.

The matter came to light when her younger daughter saw the crime and reported the matter to the woman, police said.

The accused used to threaten the survivor with dire consequences if she talked about the violation to anyone, they said.

A probe is on in the matter. No arrests have been made so far, the official said.

