Suffering From Lung Disease, UP Girl Writes Exam With Oxygen Cylinder

She has been suffering from the disease for the past five years and has been on continuous oxygen support for over a year now.

Safia was granted special permission to carry the cylinder to the exam hall.

Bareilly:

Safia Javed, who has been suffering from lung disease and requires a steady supply of oxygen, carried an oxygen cylinder to the examination hall to appear for her Class X board exam. She was granted special permission for the same.

"My family supports me a lot and helps me get over low phases. I like Computer Science, but I have not yet decided on what I would want to become," said Safia.

